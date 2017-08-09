ECB policymakers agreed on stimulus cut at Thursday's meeting - Reuters

ECB policymakers agreed on stimulus cut at Thursday's meeting - ReutersBy Haresh Menghani
According to a Reuters report, quoting two sources with direct knowledge of the discussion, ECB policymakers on Thursday were in broad agreement that their next step will be reducing their bond purchases and discussed four options.
Key points:
• QE options included buys at €40bln and €20bln per month
• Extension options include 6 or 9 months
• Should be done with broadest possible consensus
