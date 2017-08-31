ECB policy makers are worried about euro's strength - Scotiabank

ECB policy makers are worried about euro's strength - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank noted the recent data from the EZ and concerning levels in the euro for the ECB.
Key Quotes:
"Eurozone Aug CPI came in at a slightly firmer than expected 1.5% (1.4% estimated, 1.3% last) while the unemployment rate was steady at 9.1% for Jul."
"German retail sales and unemployment data were slightly disappointing."
"Reuters reported that the strong EUR is worrying a “growing number of ECB policy makers” – which suggests perhaps some “psychological” resistance developing around the 1.20 level."
"Short and longer term spreads are little changed from recent ranges which means EUR/USD remains well over-valued (1 standard deviation) from our fundamental fair value estimate (currently 1.1284)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.