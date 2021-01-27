ECB officials think markets are underestimating rate-cut odds – Bloomberg

The European Central Bank (ECB) officials think that markets are underestimating rate-cut odds, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Policymakers are reportedly uncomfortable about investors ruling out rate cuts and have agreed to reaffirm markets that a rate-cut remains a viable option.

Market reaction

The shared currency suffered heavy losses against its rivals following this headline. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was losing 0.76% on a daily basis at 1.2068. Meanwhile, EUR/JPY and EUR/GBP were both down around 0.3%