ECB: Not expecting new policy signals from the change in language – Danske Bank

Among the key events for next week is the European Central Bank meeting, the first one after its new strategy. Analysts from Danske Bank do not expect new policy signals, they continue to see announcements after the summer.
Key Quotes:
“When ECB meets next week, the market attention turns to the implications and new communication on the back of the new strategic framework. We do not expect new policy signals coming from the change in language.”
“With markets having to adjust to the new communication style and potentially also new language, there is risks of larger than usual market moves, although such moves should not be over-interpreted, especially in a less liquid seasonal summer market.”
“Next week’s meeting will mostly be focused on aligning a new, more concise ‘narrative-based’ monetary policy statement with the ‘old’ introductory statement and it will therefore be difficult to read it as either a more dovish or hawkish communication than the June statement. Wording could be focused on tying the rate path more closely to realised inflation, which also would entail tolerating a transitory inflation overshoot, in line with the new framework.”
“We expect ECB to confirm that since the June meeting the economic data has broadly confirmed the baseline trajectory (thereby keeping the growth risk assessment as broadly balanced), although risks from the Delta variant may feature more prominently. We do not expect a reintroduction of the risk to the inflation outlook.”
“The economic recovery is underway, yet the root-cause for too low inflation was still not addressed in the strategic review. Nevertheless, we still expect a discussion of the toolbox calibration after the summer, which may come already in September, where the bond buying is in focus. TLTRO will remain a key feature of the ECB policy toolbox. An announcement of a ‘permanent’ TLTRO at the modalities prior to the pandemic could be announced soon in our view.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 as markets digest US data
EUR/USD is battling the 1.18 level after US Retail Sales beat estimates but came on top of a downward revision. Consumer sentiment missed expectations but inflation expectations advanced. Covid headlines are also eyed.
GBP/USD pressured around 1.38 after mixed US data
GBP/USD is trading around 1.38 down on the day after US Retail Sales beat estimates but consumer sentiment missed expectations. Hawkish BOE comments support sterling ahead of Britain's reopening on Monday.
XAU/USD flirts with daily lows, just above $1,820 level
Gold remained on the defensive through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the lower end of its daily trading range, just above the $1,820 level.
Bitcoin miners evolve and adapt while bulls gear up for $38,000
Bitcoin price has been tightening as it consolidates in a slim range. The recent price action seems to have developed into a bullish pattern that hints at a potential impulsive move if BTC manages to slice through a critical resistance level.
GME Stock News: Gamestop trades lower after Netflix emerges as a new rival
NYSE:GME dipped by 0.48% on Thursday, as the broader markets continued to show volatility. Netflix announces its entry into the videogame market. AMC outpaces the market as the meme stock bucks its recent trend.