ECB: More dovish pricing reflects less focus on the growth outlook – Danske Bank

ECB: More dovish pricing reflects less focus on the growth outlook – Danske BankBy Sandeep Kanihama
Pernille Bomholdt Henneberg, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank suggests that the recent reversal of the aggressive pricing that followed Draghi’s hawkish twist in the Sintra speech reflects both the euro appreciation, which should dampen expectations of the ECB being very hawkish, and the latest communication from Draghi, which backtracked a bit on the hawkish stance expressed in the Sintra speech.
Key Quotes
“Draghi’s Sintra speech, 27 June 2017: ‘As the economy continues to recover, a constant policy stance will become more accommodative and the central bank can accompany the recovery by adjusting the parameters of its policy instruments – not in order to tighten the policy stance but to keep it broadly unchanged.’
“Draghi on ECB meeting, 20 July 2017: ‘In the presence of this growth recovery, if we are to experience an unwanted tightening of financing conditions that may jeopardise the convergence in the medium term of inflation to our objectives, then we will have to act and we will have to use the APP bias and other measures as well. That’s why this discussion we’re going to have in the fall is multi-faceted.”
“Draghi’s Jackson Hole speech, 25 August 2017: ‘ECB is not there yet on inflation, must remain on guard.’
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.