ECB: MonPol decisions to be issued at 11.45 GMT – RTRS Correction

ECB: MonPol decisions to be issued at 11.45 GMT – RTRS CorrectionBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters out with the fresh headlines, clearing the confusion on the timing of the ECB monetary policy decision, now stating that ECB will announce monetary policy decisions at 11.45 GMT, usual time.
Reuters previously reported that ECB is expected to issue the monetary policy decisions after 11.45GMT.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.