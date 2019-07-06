According to analysts at TD Securities, the ECB decision was mixed, providing some dovish cues via extending forward guidance to at least mid-2020, while at the same time, delivering tighter TLTRO terms than expected.
Key Quotes
“Notably, the Governing Council did not explicitly open the door to lower rates through the forward guidance period.”
“Revisions to the forecast were mixed, with headline inflation and growth both revised up in 2019, while growth and inflation were both revised down in 2020, and growth was revised down in 2021 as well. The headline inflation forecast of 1.6% in 2021 was left unchanged. Core inflation was revised down only a tick in 2019, less than we had expected (and in our view, the ECB continues to remain far too optimistic on this front).”
“The ECB clearly sees a bimodal distribution of outcomes in its forecast, and President Draghi was clear today that the ECB stands ready to act should downside risks materialise.”
“Going forward, the ECB highlighted key areas of importance: these include the "rising" threat of protectionism, the evolution of the service sector ("showing resilience"), employment data ("continues to improve"), the manufacturing sector (uncertainties weighing), and whether the Fed cuts rates.”
“Despite the change to forward guidance, we continue to expect the ECB to raise the deposit rate by 15bps in June 2020, with all rates hiked 25bps later in the year. Risks clearly skew to a later lift-off after today's decision, and we will review our forecast as global data and trade risks evolve in the near term.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD pressured on weak German data, ahead of the NFP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1260, pressured after the German Bundesbank slashed its growth forecasts and industrial output fell below expectations. The US Non-Farm Payrolls is eagerly awaited.
GBP/USD struggles with 1.2700 amid UK political uncertainty
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2700, stable. Labour defeated the Brexit Party in a by-election, and Theresa May officially steps down as party, launching the leadership contest. NFP is awaited.
USD/JPY: challenging critical short-term resistance
US economy expected to have added 185K new jobs in May. Japanese economy still 'worsening' according to the Japanese Cabinet Office.
US Non-Farm Payrolls Preview: Worried but the signs are steady
Non-farm payrolls are predicted to add 185,000 in May following April’s 263,000 increase. Manufacturing will gain 5,000 positions after the prior month’s 4,000.
Gold: Bullish continuation pattern spotted on hourly charts, NFP in focus
However, overbought conditions on the daily chart seemed to be the only factor holding investors from placing any aggressive bullish bets ahead of Friday's important release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report - popularly known as NFP.