ECB Minutes: Weaker confidence, growing worries – Nordea Markets

Jan von Gerich, analyst at Nordea Markets, explains that the ECB’s April monetary policy account implies that the bank needs more data to guide its future monetary policy steps.
Key Quotes
“Despite the weakened outlook, entirely new easing measures are not on the table, as the ECB concentrates on forward guidance and the TLTROs.
- The ECB is not close to announcing new monetary policy measures
- Confidence towards the baseline economic scenario within the ECB weakened
- Worries about lower inflation expectations on the increase
- Governing Council far from united on the side effects of negative rates and the TLTRO terms – more data needed”
“The April monetary policy account did not include major new signals or hints about where monetary policy is heading. There was a lot of discussion on the economy and the uncertain outlook, with some Governing Council members were more worried than others.”
“The ECB’s baseline remains that while the manufacturing sector has taken a hit, the services sector continues to do better and the soft patch the economy is experiencing will turn out to be only temporary.”
“The incoming economic data have not been all bad since the April meeting. Q1 GDP numbers surprised to the upside as did April inflation, while the recent PMIs raise new worries. Against this background, the ECB is probably not feeling an immediate need to act. While we expect another extension of forward guidance and relatively easy terms for the targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs) to be announced in June, further important data releases, such as the May inflation number on 4 Jun, will be out before the meeting and will impact the decision.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD bounces from lowest since 2017 on falling US yields
EUR/USD hit 1.1107, the lowest since June 2017 but rebounded as Markit's PMIs missed and US yields hit the lowest since December 2017. Earlier, trade tensions and weak German data.
GBP/USD struggles amid political turmoil
GBP/USD trades in the mid-1.2600s, off the lows as the USD loses ground alongside yields. Earlier, the pound was pressured as UK PM May pulled the Brexit bill amid growing calls for her to quit.
USD/JPY trades at weekly lows near 109.70 as risk aversion dominates
The USD/JPY pair met a renewed selling pressure in the American trading hours amid intensifying flight-to-safety and touched its lowest level in a week at 109.68.
FOMC Minutes April 30-May 1: Patience reaffirmed
The edited minutes of the April 30th-May 1st FOMC meeting observed that economic growth in the first quarter was stronger than anticipated but that it would probably slow as the year progressed.
Gold jumps to weekly tops and retreats, still well bid near $1280 level amid risk-off mood
Gold built on its intraday positive move and spiked to fresh weekly tops, around the $1284 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.