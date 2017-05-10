ECB Minutes: Policy should be highly accommodative under all scenarios

ECB Minutes: Policy should be highly accommodative under all scenariosBy Haresh Menghani
Here are the key points from the ECB accounts of monetary policy meeting held on September 2017:
• Policy should be highly accommodative under all scenarios
• Discussed trade-off between size and duration of QE extension
• Debated smaller QE cut and shorter duration vs bigger reduction with longer duration
• View was put forth that intensity of accommodation could be scaled back
• Some argued that FX impact was underestimated in projections, creating downside risk
• A view was reiterated that ECB needed to gain more policy space in either direction
• Attention should be paid to market expectations and risk of unwarranted market movements
• Must be mindful of market expectations on future policy
• Officials disagreed on reasons for recent Euro appreciation
• Officials concerned about volatiliy, speed of Euro rise
