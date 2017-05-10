ECB minutes in focus today – TDS

Analysts at TDS explain that while today’s ECB minutes may show some debate around EUR strength, the core of the ECB seems to believe that the appreciation is justified, giving the green light for the EUR to move higher again.

Key Quotes

“At the same time, the ECB’s commitment to sequencing, with rates rising only “well past” the end of QE, leaves downward pressure on rates. Also, the ECB held a non-monetary policy meeting yesterday, and we would be surprised if we didn’t see any “sources” stories or leaks come out of it. There are also speeches today from Praet at 9:30am and Coeuré at 1:15pm.