Analysts at TD Securities point out that the ECB releases minutes from its 10 April meeting at 7:30am ET and will be a key event for today.

Key Quotes

“While President Draghi hinted in his press conference that all instruments would be "live" at the upcoming June meeting, the minutes are likely to provide few details on his thinking, while reiterating that TLTRO details are due to be announced in early June.”

“It's also worth bearing in mind that the meeting was held before the above-trend Q1 GDP data was released, so some of the expected cautious tone will be somewhat out of date. The ECB's Nowotny speaks at noon ET.”