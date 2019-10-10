ECB Minutes and US-China trade talks amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts point out that today the 13th round of high-level US-China trade talks kick off in Washington and continues tomorrow.
Key Quotes
“We still see a good chance of an interim deal after China yesterday said it was still ready to make such a deal despite the US blacklisting of Chinese companies. FT also reported that China would offer to buy 10 million tons of soy beans in return for the US taking coming tariff hikes off the table. We do not know exactly when statements will come out of the talks but a good guess is late Friday (European time).”
“The minutes from the recent ECB meeting are set to be interesting reading. Since the meeting there have been frictions within the Governing Council, which peaked with the resignation of ECB board member Sabine Lautenschläger. Furthermore, we have seen conflicting comments in the media, in which Chief Economist Philip Lane said that he did not believe that the ECB had delivered a big package and that it could cut rates further.”
“The US releases core inflation numbers and weekly initial jobless claims. We expect core inflation to stay unchanged at 2.4% y/y in line with consensus. Jobless claims are still at a low level around 220k, signalling a low rate of layoffs despite the slowing economy.”
“UK PM Boris Johnson is set to meet with his Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar on Thursday. A deal looks increasingly unlikely and an extension beyond 31 October and a UK election are more likely.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD breaks above 1.10 amid trade hopes, ahead of ECB minutes
EUR/USD has picked up fresh bids and regains the 1.10, enjoying some optimism regarding US-Sino trade talks. Reports about a currency pact, no new tariffs, and other agreements are boosting market sentiment. The ECB minutes and US inflation are eyed.
GBP/USD hovers above 1.22 ahead of Johnson-Varadkar meeting, UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading above 1.22, steady. UK PM Johnson and his Irish counterpart Varadkar will meet later in an attempt to salvage a Brexit deal. UK GDP for August and other figures are eyed as well.
USD/JPY jumps to over 1-week tops on positive trade-related headlines
The incoming positive trade-related headlines remained supportive. A subdued USD price action seemed to be the only factor capping gains. The focus remains glued to the US CPI figures and US-China trade talks.
Gold eases from 1-week tops, still comfortable above $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to weekly tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, still holding comfortably above the key $1500 psychological mark. Positive trade headlines continue to weigh on the yellow metal.
Forex Today: US-Sino currency pact report lift markets, last-chance saloon Brexit meeting
Trade headlines are whipsawing markets. The US is considering a pact that includes a currency pact to control the yuan, Chinese buying of agricultural goods, exemptions from sanctions against Huawei, and more.