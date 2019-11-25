ECB Mersch: We should not breach our promise of no further capital requirements on aggregate

European Central Bank's Yves Mersch is crossing the wires - Full speech
Key comments
- We should not breach our promise of no further capital requirements on aggregate.
- Basel standards should be implemented faithfully.
FX implications
As with ECB's Lane's speech earlier, there is nothing relating to monetary policy or the economy directly hence there has been no market reaction to the press release so far.
