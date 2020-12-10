ECB Meeting: Lagarde speech live stream – December 10

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), is scheduled to deliver her remarks on the monetary policy outlook in a press conference at 13:30 GMT.

Follow our live coverage of ECB's policy announcements and the market reaction.

"The ECB is set to ‘recalibrate’ its policy with a very clear message that easing will be based around PEPP and TLTRO," note Rabobank analysts.

"Apart from the recent jump in EUR/USD, the impact of an additional €500 billion is mostly priced in," says FXStreet Analyst Yohay Elam. "It would probably take Lagarde and her colleagues to announce €700 billion or more in additional bond buys to excite investors."

About ECB's press conference

Following the ECB´s economic policy decision, the ECB President gives a press conference regarding monetary policy. Her comments may influence the volatility of EUR and determine a short-term positive or negative trend. Her hawkish view is considered as positive, or bullish for the EUR, whereas her dovish view is considered as negative, or bearish.