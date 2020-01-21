ECB may (slightly) change the inflation target – Deutsche Bank

According to analysts from Deutsche bank, the European Central Bank is tilted toward further easing. They consider the central bank might change the inflation target.
Key Quotes:
“Since May 2003 the ECB has been adhering to its inflation target of ‘below but close to 2%’. While some central banks have an inflation target range with a lower bound of 1%, the ECB has the lowest inflation target on average.”
“The ECB will hold a strategic review during the current year. Ex-President Draghi already
hinted that the inflation target might be reconsidered. It is expected that the ECB will also look more closely into the side effects of the ultra-loose monetary policy which may also be helpful in healing the divisions in the governing council.”
“With regard to actual policy we still see the risks clearly skewed towards further easing. Hence, it would be no big surprise if the ECB adjusted its current target and joined the FED, BoE and BoJ in setting a symmetric target of 2%. But the implementation of a new target may even take until 2021 as the review is expected to conclude rather towards the end of 2020.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggling with 1.1100
The American dollar has recovered the market’s favor with Wall Street’s opening, trimming intraday losses against the shared currency. EUR/USD back to square one daily basis.
GBP/USD easing from post-employment data highs
GBP/USD eased from 1.3083, level reached after upbeat wages’ growth in United Kingdom, amid renewed dollar’s strength. GBP/USD stable around 1.3050.
Market delays the trip to the moon
The crypto markets continue to turn to a new bullish phase. This turnaround began at the beginning of the year after a consolidation phase that started in mid-2019.
XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.
USD/JPY: Weaker near 110.00 amid China virus fears, BOJ's status-quo
The Japanese yen retains the bid tone following the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) status-quo, keeping USD/JPY under pressure near the 110 level amid risk-off market profile. S&P 500 futures drop 0.40% while the US Treasury yields are down over 1.50%, as the sentiment is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.