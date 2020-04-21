ECB may discuss loosening collateral rules, junk bonds as collateral

The European Central Bank plans to hold call tomorrow evening and may discuss loosening collateral rules, junk bonds as collateral.

EUR/USD has not batted an eyelid on this. In any normal market conditions, you can imagine how far the euro would have fallen - however, this is a paradigm shift that is currently being accepted as the new norm.

This follows earlier reports last week that "incoming economic data, particularly recent survey results, have started to show unprecedented falls, pointing to a large contraction in output in the euro area, as well as to rapidly deteriorating labour markets," said Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB.

Lagarde further reiterated that they will explore all options and all contingencies to support the economy through the shock while delivering her prepared remarks at the forty-first meeting of the International Monetary and Financial Committee.