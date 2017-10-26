ECB: Limelight on QE extension details – Danske Bank

In view of analysts at Danske Bank, the big event of the day is the ECB meeting and the main focus will be on QE details.

Key Quotes

“The QE extension details are set to be released at 13:45 CEST in the 'monetary policy decision' press release, while other technicalities will first be announced in the press conference at 14:30 CET. We expect the ECB to announce a QE extension by nine months at a pace of EUR30bn. Apart from a scaling down of QE purchases, we do not expect the ECB to make any changes to its forward guidance at the upcoming meeting.”