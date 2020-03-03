ECB likely working on possible long-term loan scheme for SMEs hit by coronavirus impact - Reuters

Citing three sources familiar with discussions, Reuters reported that the European Central Bank (ECB) is reportedly working on a possible long-term loan scheme for SMEs hit by the coronavirus impact.

Key points:

ECB is working on measures to provide liquidity to businesses hit by the economic fallout from the coronavirus.

To include a TLTRO directed at SMEs.

No decision is imminent yet as preparatory work would take time.

The ECB sees the economic issues caused by the virus outbreak is largely outside the scope of monetary policy, thus mainly requiring a fiscal response.