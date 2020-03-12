ECB leaves interest rates unchanged in March as expected, announces additional LTRO

At its monetary policy meeting held on March 12th, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to leave the interest rates on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50%, respectively, as expected. Attention now turns to ECB President Christine Lagarde's first press conference at 13:30 GMT.
With the initial reaction, the EUR/USD pair gained traction and was last seen trading at 1.1260, adding 0.15% on the day.
Key takeaways from the policy statement
"Additional LTRO (TLTROs) will be conducted, temporarily, to provide immediate liquidity support to euro area financial system."
"ECB does not see material signs of strains in money markets or liquidity shortages in banking system, these operations will provide an effective backstop in case of need."
"TLTROs will provide liquidity at favourable terms to bridge period until TLTRO III operation in June 2020."
"Considerably more favourable terms will be applied during period from June 2020 to June 2021 to all TLTRO III operations outstanding during that same time."
"These operations will support bank lending to those affected most by spread of coronavirus, in particular small and medium-sized enterprises."
"Throughout this period, interest rate on these TLTRO III operations will be 25 basis points below average rate applied in eurosystem’s main refinancing operations."
"For counterparties that maintain their levels of credit provision, the rate applied in these operations will be lower, and, over period ending in June 2021, can be as low as 25 basis points below-average interest rate on the deposit facility."
"A temporary envelope of additional net asset purchases of €120 billion will be added until end of year, ensuring a strong contribution from private sector purchase programmes."
"In combination with existing app, this will support favourable financing conditions for real economy in times of heightened uncertainty."
"ECB continues to expect net asset purchases to run for as long as necessary to reinforce accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising interest rates."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Live: ECB left rates unchanged introduces counter-coronavirus measures
The ECB has just announced its latest decision on monetary policy. Rates unchanged, but will let banks run lower capital ratios due to the coronavirus outbreak. EUR/USD surges past 1.1250. Lagarde speech coming up next.
GBP/USD at fresh 2020 lows sub-1.2700
GBP/USD has dropped to a fresh year low as the greenback keeps strengthening in a risk-averse environment. UK PM Johnson announced an emergency meeting which may include further steps to tackle the coronavirus crisis. Fear rules.
Bitcoin crashes below $6,000 in a sharp move, to the lowest in 10 months
Bitcoin has crashed below $6,000 and trades just below $5,800 at the time of writing, a fall of roughly 20% on the day.
Gold surrenders early gains, back near $1640 level despite coronavirus-led jitters
Gold failed to capitalize on the early uptick and witnessed a modest intraday pullback, albeit has managed to hold above one-week lows set early this Thursday
WTI bounces off 61.8% Fibonacci to recover 7.0% loss
WTI recovers the 7% slump while bouncing off the key Fibonacci retracement level. Buyers will look for entry beyond short-term falling resistance line. Oversold RSI can keep challenging the bears.