The European Central Bank (ECB) held its meeting on Thursday. The central bank as expected kept interest rates and their purchase programs unchanged. According to the Research Department at BBVA, the ECB might introduce changes to the tiering multiplier after the summer break.
Key Quotes:
“Over the last few weeks there was some speculation over whether the ECB could signal a rise in the multiplier on tiered deposit rates with excess liquidity increasing significantly and expected to rise further going forward due to the asset purchase programs and the TLTROs. While ECB members did not discuss altering the tiered interest rate system in today’s policy meeting, Mrs Largarde stated that the ECB is open to the possibility of changing it in future.”
“The ECB could do so by either changing the multiple factor or the interest rate. On the flipside, Mrs. Lagarde emphasized that the tiering system is working well - alleviating side effects on banks and that the TLTRO has been a great success given its attractive cost and no-stigma effect.”
“Today’s wait and watch policy meeting suggests that the ECB will stay put in the short-run regarding monetary policy, in turn awaiting better clarity on the shape of economic recovery and financial market conditions, while continuing to use the PEPP with high flexibility. That said, a change in the tiering system for deposits after the summer break cannot be discounted.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD fails again to hold above 0.7000
The AUD/USD pair has been unable to advance despite upbeat local and Chinese data, as the American dollar benefited from the risk-off mood at the end of the day. AUD/USD at 0.6970.
EUR/USD ends the day in the red sub-1.1400
The EUR/USD pair settled around 1.1380 near daily lows, after an uneventful ECB and mixed US data. Stubbornly high unemployment levels and pandemic concerns weigh on sentiment.
Gold prices walking a tightrope over 1,800 psychological level
Gold prices are trading a touch below the psychological $1,800 level in markets that have consolidated in a sea of fundamentals as traders await the next cue.
BTC/USD almost drops to $9,000 after Twitter hack
Bitcoin saw a decent drop towards $9,000 but recovered quickly. The Twitter hack was unprecedented as dozens of high-profile accounts got hacked at the same time. Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye, Elon, and many others posted the same Bitcoin scam message...
Oil : The price action seems indecisive at these elevated levels
WTI is still in a bull trend on the chart below but at these elevated levels, it seems the price seems to be very jittery. Previously within this trend when the price moved higher the size of the bullish candles was bigger.