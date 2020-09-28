ECB Governing Council splits over coronavirus response – Reuters

A new rift is opening in the European Central Bank's Governing Council over future stimulus and economic projections, Reuters reported on Monday, citing eight ECB sources familiar with the matter.

"ECB hawks wanted in September to quietly reduce the pace of PEPP bond purchases, objected to projections excluding key fiscal measures," sources told Reuters. "ECB doves object to ECB President Christine Lagarde's timid language on euro strength, growth risks."

Market reaction

This headline doesn't seem to be having a significant impact on the shared currency's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the EUR/USD pair was up 0.35% on a daily basis at 1.1670.