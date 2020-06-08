ECB: Further stimulus stays on the table – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann assessed the latest ECB event (Thursday).
Key Quotes
“It added a further EUR600bn to its EUR750bn COVID-19 rescue plan, bringing the total stimulus package to an astonishing EUR1.35tn. Markets were largely pricing in a EUR500bn increase to the ECB's so-called Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP).”
“The ECB noted that purchases will be conducted through to “at least June 2021” compared to previous guidance they would be conducted “until the end of 2020” or until the Governing Council “judges that the coronavirus phase is over” with the latter guidance being retained today.”
“The ECB also guided that maturing principal payments under the PEPP will be reinvested until “at least the end of 2022”.
“Asset Purchase Programme (APP) purchases will also continue at a monthly pace of EUR20bn together with the purchases under the additional EUR120bn temporary envelope until the end of the year.”
“Reinvestments of the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP will continue, in full, for an extended period of time past the date when the Governing Council starts raising the key ECB interest rates, and in any case for as long as necessary to maintain favourable liquidity conditions and an ample degree of monetary accommodation.”
“Finally, the ECB decided to keep the interest rate on the main refinancing operations and the interest rates on the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility unchanged at 0.00%, 0.25% and -0.50% respectively.”
“In all, the ECB has once again made an aggressive move. Whilst we are not excluding the possibility of further monetary stimulus down the road, the latest measures announced by the ECB should dent any talks or concerns (for now) about whether or not the ECB is willing to play its role of lender of last resort for the Eurozone.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovering below 1.13 after weak German data, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading just below 1.13, consolidating last week's gains. US Non-Farm Payrolls surprised with an increase of 2.5 million jobs and German industrial output plunged by 17.9%, worse than expected. ECB President Lagarde testifies later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.27 with Brexit, UK reopening in play
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, hanging onto most of its gains. Deadlocked Brexit talks and the slow UK reopening are somewhat weighing on the pound. Markets are still digesting the upbeat US jobs report.
Crypto market turns to Bitcoin for directionlessness
Dominance graphs show potential in BTC to take 3/4 of the market. ETH shows uncertainty just a few cents from key resistance levels. Ripple takes the concept of low volatility to the next level, far from what the market expected from XRP.
Gold: Mildly bid under $1,700, still below 50-day SMA
Gold prices extend pullbacks from $1,677.73 to print the intraday high of $1,688.85. Despite bouncing off five-week low, the bullion stays below 50-day SMA amid bearish MACD. As a result, sellers remain hopeful of the fresh downside.
WTI gains over 2.5% in Asia above $40.00, eyes on OPEC+ presser
WTI prints three-day winning streak to probe early-March tops. Risk-on sentiment joins OPEC+ output cut to please the commodity buyers. Officials from Saudi Arabia, Russia and the key OPEC members will hold a press conference at 10:00 AM GMT.