Danske Bank analysts note that at yesterday's meeting Mario Draghi sent a strong signal to the market that further stimulus is on its way to help the ailing economy.
Key Quotes
“As we expected, the ECB adjusted the forward guidance as a first step, opening up the possibility of policy rates remaining 'at present or lower levels' at least through H1 20. In our view, this has set the scene for a deposit rate cut, which we expect to be announced at the September meeting (we expect a 20bp rate cut), paired with a restart of the QE programme and extended forward guidance. Markets are currently pricing 12bp of cut in September.”
“The ECB's assessment of the inflation and economic outlook and risks was broadly unchanged. While resilience is still apparent in the service and construction sectors, Draghi stressed the outlook was getting worse and worse, especially in manufacturing. This means the expected rebound in H2 19 is now less likely with incoming data. The risk of recession was seen as 'pretty low' (from 'very low' in June).”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates in mid-range after the ECB, ahead of US GDP
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, in the middle of the broad range that characterized after the ECB left policy unchanged but hinted upcoming stimulus. The focus now shifts to the US GDP which is projected to show a slowdown.
GBP/USD leans lower amid a clash between the UK and the EU
GBP/USD is on the back foot below 1.2450 after UK PM Johnson and European Commission President Juncker clashed over the Brexit accord. Fears of a hard Brexit rise. US GDP is eyed later.
USD/JPY consolidates overnight gains to over 2-week tops, above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band above mid-108.00s and consolidated the overnight goodish move to over two-week tops.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, around $1420 level
Gold prices edged higher on Friday and recovered a part of the previous session's sharp intraday slide to over one-week lows.
Forex Today: All eyes on US GDP after the ECB sends EUR/USD for a wild ride
Currencies are stable ahead of the all-important first release of US GDP growth for the second quarter. Expectations stand at a slowdown from 3.1% to 1.8%. Expectations may have risen after upbeat Durable Goods Orders.