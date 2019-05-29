ECB facing a clear risk of not appearing dovish - Rabobank

According to analysts at Rabobank, there is some risk of further downgrades to the ECB projections and the scene is set for an announcement of the TLTRO-III modalities.

Key Quotes

“We expect the ECB to set the interest rate at MRO flat, with a potential discount to MRO-20bp.”

“Still, the ECB faces a clear risk of not appearing dovish enough amidst rate cut expectations.”

“Policy rates

Forward guidance to remain unchanged at “through the end of 2019”.

In practice, we expect the first deposit rate hike to be delayed until June 2021.

We don’t expect a tiered deposit rate in the foreseeable future.”

“Asset Purchase Program

No changes to the reinvestment program or its forward guidance.”

“LTROs