Nordea Markets analysis team points out that the ECB’s Draghi is about to retire to be replaced by Lagarde and given that ex-IMF Lagarde is a monetary policy newbie, Draghi will likely do “whatever it takes” to pave the way as much as possible, for instance in deciding on a new tiering system.
Key Quotes
“A change in forward guidance is to be expected in July, with additional easing – QE and cuts - announced in September. The market is pricing in roughly a coin-toss of a depo rate cut already in July, meaning that EUR could see some short-term support in the coming week.”
“EUR/USD is supported around 1.12, a break of which could augur a quick move to 1.11. The pair faces resistance at 1.1286.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1200 ahead of Big week
EUR/USD remains trapped n a tight range above the 1.12 handle, lacking a clear direction amid broad-based US dollar strength and increased nervousness heading into Thursday's ECB policy decision.
GBP/USD drops further towards 1.2450 on fresh UK political woes
The GBP/USD pair drops further towards 1.2450 region, as the pound remains pressured, with likely Tory MPs resignations, as Johnson's leadership looks almost certain. Focus on Tuesday's UK election outcome.
USD/JPY: risk-averse sentiment leads the way
Scarce macroeconomic calendar to quick-start a busy week. Middle East and UK trouble fueling demand for safe-haven assets. USD/JPY trapped between Fibonacci levels, 107.50 and 108.40 the ones to watch.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range below $1430 area
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the mid-European session on Monday and remained confined in a narrow trading band, around the $1425 region.
Altcoins are set up to hunt for Bitcoin
Among the main Altcoins, only Ethereum is yet to be crossed upwards. XRP moves in another ecosystem and will not pull the market. Libra may be positive, not a danger to the market.