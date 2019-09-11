ECB: Expect a "significant easing package" – Goldman Sachs

In the view of economists at the Wall Street banking giant, Goldman Sachs, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to roll out a “significant easing package’ when its meets this Thursday to review its monetary policy.

Key Quotes:

"ECB to cut interest rates by 20 bps.

QE return, on corporate and sovereign debt.

Any further rate cuts will need to be accompanied by tiering in order to avoid further impacts on profits to the banking sector."