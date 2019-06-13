ECB: Euro’s international role strengthened in 2018 and early 2019

In a latest report published by the European Central Bank (ECB), titled “International use of the Euro increases”, the central bank revealed that the Euro’s share in global foreign exchange reserves rose by 1.2 percentage points in 2018.

Additional Points:

Role of euro also strengthened in debt issuance and remained stable as invoicing currency

Policies for deeper economic and monetary union are key to supporting a further rise in international role of the euro

Mario Draghi, the ECB’s President, said: “The Eurosystem supports these policies and emphasises the need for further efforts to complete EMU.”

Benoît Cœuré, member of the ECB’s Executive Board quoted: “Sound economic policies and a deeper and more complete EMU can be expected to ultimately boost the global role of the euro and also help facilitate the smooth transmission of monetary policy across euro area financial markets. In particular, because capital markets in Europe are still fragmented along national lines, there is a need to further strengthen the ability of the financial sector to contribute to economic stabilisation and resilience in the euro area.”