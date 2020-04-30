Main rates unchanged at -0.0%, 0.25%, -0.5% whie the ECB does not add to bond-buying limits. The euro retains its recent edge against the dollar but broke no new ground, FXStreet’s analyst Joseph Trevisani briefs.

Key quotes

“The ECB kept its main interest rates unchanged -0.0% as widely expected but in a small surprise declined to increase its bond-buying program, putting the decision off until at least the June 4 meeting.”

“The united currency moved slightly higher and then lower after the ECB announcement.”

“In the longer-term, the fate of the euro depends more on the continent's success in curbing the Coronavirus and restarting the EMU economy than on specific amounts of ECB loan guarantees.”