ECB Economic Bulletin: PMI point to a moderate recovery in manufacturing output growth

The European Central Bank (ECB) is out with its latest economic bulletin, with key insights following the December monetary policy meeting found below.

Survey-based indicators suggest that stabilization of global activity has continued in Q4.

Global growth has weakened in 1H 2019.

But signs of stabilisation have started to emerge towards the year-end.

In particular, PMI point to a moderate recovery in manufacturing output growth.

There is also some moderation in services output growth.