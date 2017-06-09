ECB: Draghi expected to talk ‘tapering’ - ANZ

Analysts at ANZ do not expect that the ECB will make formal shifts to policy at its September meeting; however, ECB President Draghi is expected to talk ‘tapering’.

Key Quotes

“Expectations are high and risks are asymmetric, especially considering Draghi may try to keep euro strength in check. While strong momentum in the euro area suggests the rally in the EUR is justified, positioning and expectations suggest to us that better levels from which to buy are coming.”