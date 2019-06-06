According to Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING, the ECB is still trying to deliver dovishness without touching rates.
Key Quotes
“In another attempt to provide more dovishness without actually cutting interest rates, the ECB just announced two new measures:
- Forward guidance on rates was pushed forward to “at least through the first half of 2020”, from “at least until the end of 2019”
- The pricing of a new series of cheap bank funding (TLTRO III) was set to 10 basis point above the MRO and 10bp above the deposit rate for banks reaching the ECB’s benchmark for net lending. So, currently at -0.3%.”
“Let’s be clear, another change to forward guidance is just another step to align the ECB’s forward guidance with market expectations; not the other way around.”
“The pricing of the new targeted longer-term refinancing operations (TLTROs) is broadly in line with our expectations. In our view, the fact that the ECB refrained from any comments on a tiering system for the deposit facility means that speculations about an actual rate cut are still overdone.”
Editors' pick
EUR/USD keeps retreating to mids-1.12
After peaking at 1.1308, the pair is on retreat mode, having trimmed ECB-related gains. Mixed message from policymakers as the ECB set a high rate on the new funding scheme (TLTRO) but pushed back on the guidance for raising rates.
GBP/USD eases from 1.2740 resistance area
The GBP/USD pair is back to struggle with 1.2700 after failing to extend gains past the weekly high at 1.2743. Intensifying trade tensions and Brexit uncertainty weigh on the pair.
USD/JPY drops to session low, challenges 108.00 handle on softer US data
The incoming trade-related headlines benefitted the safe-haven JPY. The USD continues to be weighed down by increasing Fed rate cut bets. A sustained break below the 108.00 mark needed to confirm further slide.
Wall Street opens virtually unchanged on Thursday
Major equity indexes in the U.S. started the day flat on Thursday as investors are staying on the sidelines while waiting for the next catalyst, be it headlines surrounding the U.S.-China trade conflict or remarks from Fedpolicymakers on the interest rate outlook.
Gold steadily climbs to session tops, back above $1335 level
Gold built on its steady intraday climb and is currently placed at the top end of its daily trading range, just above the $1335 level. The incoming trade-related headlines underpinned the commodity’s safe-haven demand.