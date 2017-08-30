ECB: Dovish tapering coming next week? - BBH

ECB: Dovish tapering coming next week? - BBHBy Sandeep Kanihama
There is more talk that the strength of the euro could prompt a dovish tapering from the ECB next week, according to analysts at BBH.
Key Quotes
“Tomorrow the EMU's preliminary August CPI will be reported. Today the Spanish and German reports warn of upside risks. Spain's CPI rose 0.2% in August for a 2.0% year-over-year pace. It was 1.7% in July, after peaking at 3.0% in February. The German states have reported firmer inflation figures, and the risk is on the upside for the national report due shortly, where the year-over-year rate is likely to rise from July's 1.5%. It peaked at 2.2% in February.”
“The euro closed last week at $1.1924, according to Bloomberg. It has dipped briefly below $1.1940 today after reaching $1.2070 yesterday. The 50% retracement of its decline since 2014 is found just below $1.2170. The consensus narrative of the euro's rally this year emphasizes the disappointment with progress on Trump's legislative agenda and the softer US inflation data. However, the one factor that does not get its fair due, in our view, is the changed the political climate in Europe. Specifically, what signaled the euro's move higher was the gap opening on April 24 when it became clear that the populist-nationalist wave was going to be turned back in France.”
“Last year, foreign investors sold roughly $100 bln of European equities. This year, European equities have been a market favorite, and roughly $30 bln has returned. Yet the equity performance has been disappointing. The Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is up about 2.4% year-to-date. The real return for foreign investors comes from the dollar's slide. For dollar-based investors, the Dow Jones Stoxx 600 has returned 16.3% this year, compared with a 9.3% return for the S&P 500.”
“The Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is up about 0.4% in late morning turnover in Europe. It has recovered about half of what it lost yesterday. Real estate and industrials are leading the market higher. The utility sector is the only one lower on the day. Asian markets mostly moved higher. The regional leader was Hong Kong's Hang Seng. It was already up 26.5% for the year before today, where it tacked on another 1.2%. Korea's Kospi, which recovered smartly yesterday and closed near its highs, recovered another 0.3% today, though foreign investors were small net sellers.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.