ECB does not expect to have to ease policy again - ANZ

According to the analysts at ANZ, the key message from the ECB press conference was that the ECB does not expect to have to ease policy again as the cyclical recovery seems to be gathering pace and the severe downside risks to the economy recede.

Key Quotes

“But the ECB will add more QE if it has to and it is fully committed to its QE programme of EUR60bn per month from April until December. All pretty much as flagged and expected, but nonetheless consistent with the “end of ultra-easy money” theme that has pushed bond yields higher since September last year.”