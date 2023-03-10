ECB deposit rate to peak at 3.75% or higher as inflation stays sticky – Reuters poll

However, over 90% of respondents to an extra question, or 35 of 38, said the risks were the terminal rate would be higher than they expect.

While the median showed the deposit rate peaking at 3.75% it was a view held by only 19 of 60 economists surveyed. Twelve said it would be higher but 29 said it would be lower. The highest forecast was for 4.25%.

Medians in the poll showed the euro zone's central bank adding 25 basis points at the following three meetings in May, June and July to give a terminal deposit rate of 3.75%, higher than the 3.25% peak expected in a February poll.

“The peak for European Central Bank interest rates will be much higher than thought only a month ago,” per the latest survey of 60 economists polled by Reuters during March 7-9. The respondents also added that stubbornly high inflation would push policymakers to be more aggressive.

