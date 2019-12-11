ECB: Continuity and readiness for the next decade – ANZ

Brian Martin, Analyst at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) offers a brief preview of what to expect from the European Central Bank (ECB) President Lagarde’s debut at the monetary policy meeting scheduled this Thursday at 1330 GMT.

Key Quotes:

“Christine Lagarde has inherited negative interest rates, a swollen ECB balance sheet and a tone of disunity over the most recent policy initiatives.

Breaking the downward shift in inflation expectations and encouraging a better policy mix in the euro area will be the main challenges under her leadership.

We expect this week’s policy meeting will begin the process of building on Draghi’s achievements and ensuring his necessary policy prescription is temporary, as intended.”