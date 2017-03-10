ECB contacted Spanish banks over Catalan crisis – El Confidential

El Confidencial quoted unnamed industry sources, via Bloomberg, as saying that the ECB contacted Spanish banks to inquire about the possible impact of situation in Catalonia, following the Catalan referendum vote.

Key Headlines:

Given that there have not been any significant movements by account holders or bank clients the ECB has not summoned any official meeting or made special requests

Neither of Catalonia's two banks Caixa and Sabadell contemplate independence as a realistic outcome but both banks have contingency plans