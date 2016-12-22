ECB Bulletin: QE can be changed in size and duration if needed

ECB Bulletin: QE can be changed in size and duration if neededBy Dhwani Mehta
The latest ECB bulletin published today, pointed towards a strong pick up in the headlines CPI figures by 2016-end.
Key Highlights:
Headline CPI will pick up strongly at the turn of the year
Abundant global spare capacity dampens core inflation
Moderate recovery is proceeding
ECB stands ready to use all the instruments available within its mandate
QE can be changed in size and duration if needed
Meanwhile, EUR/USD continues to waver around the mid-point of 1.04 handle, lacking further momentum.