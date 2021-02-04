ECB Bulletin: Economic data suggest that output may contract in Q4 2020

In its latest monthly bulletin, the European Central Bank (ECB) provides updates on economic and monetary developments, with the key highlights found below.
“The unemployment rate in the euro area declined further in November 2020, helped by an increase in the number of workers covered by job retention schemes.”
“Short-term labor market indicators have continued to improve somewhat, but are still signaling contractionary developments.“
“After the strong growth seen in the third quarter, which was driven by very dynamic growth in machinery and equipment, corporate investment is likely to have increased slightly further in the fourth quarter, but the second wave of the pandemic suggests downside risks to investment in the first quarter of 2021.”
“Following the rebound in euro area trade seen in the third quarter, growth in trade has moderated.“
“Economic indicators (particularly survey results) suggest that output may well contract in the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting the strengthening of containment measures.”
“Looking ahead, the roll-out of vaccines, which started in late December, allows for greater confidence in the resolution of the health crisis.”
Related reads
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slides below 1.20 amid dollar strength
EUR/USD has tumbled below 1.20, hitting the lowest in two months. The US dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields, underpinned by fiscal stimulus hopes and robust US data. The euro is struggling with vaccine concerns.
Dogecoin (DOGE) surges by 50% after Elon Musk tweets that it is the “people's crypto”
Dogecoin has surged by over 50%, with DOGEUSD hitting a high of $0.599 after Tesla's CEO Elon Musk tweeted that "Dogecoin is the people's crypto." The billionaire founder of Tesla and SpaceX also added an image of himself lifting Doge's Sheba dog toward the skies.
GBP/USD extends falls below 1.36 ahead of the BOE
GBP/USD has been extending its falls below 1.36, driven by dollar strength. Investors are eyeing the Bank of England's "Super Thursday" and new growth and inflation forecasts. The UK hit the milestone of 10 million people vaccinated.
XAU/USD bounces back above $1820, downside bias still intact
XAU/USD attempts a bounce after finding bids at $1816. Bearish 21-HMA is the level to beat on the road to recovery. RSI bounces off oversold conditions but remains bearish.
US Dollar Index takes out 11-month bearish trendline
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, has pierced the trendline falling from March 2020 highs, validating the reversal higher signaled by the inverse head-and-shoulders (H&S) breakout confirmed on Feb. 1.