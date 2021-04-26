ECB: Bought net €31.98 billion of assets last week vs. €17 billion previously

The European Central Bank announced on Monday that it bought a net 31.981 billion euros of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, compared to 17.009 billion euros a week earlier, as reported by Reuters.

Additional details

"ECB sold a net 336 million euros of assets in asset-backed securities purchase programme in the week to April 23 vs sales of 60 million euros a week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 547 million euros of assets in covered bond purchase programme 3 in the week to April 23 vs sales of 1.097 billion euros a week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 22.248 billion euros of Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) bonds in the week to April 23 vs 16.290 billion euros a week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 8.061 billion euros of assets in public sector purchase programme (QE) in the week to April 23 vs 474 million euros a week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 1.461 billion euros of corporate bonds in week to April 23 vs 1.402 billion euros a week earlier."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair continued to push lower on this headline and was last seen losing 0.22% on the day at 1.2072.