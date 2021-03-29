ECB: Bought net €23.99 billion of assets last week vs. €28.67 billion previously

The European Central Bank announced on Monday that it bought a net 23.995 billion euros of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, compared to 28.672 billion euros a week earlier, per Reuters.

Additional details

"ECB sold a net 546 million euros of assets in covered bond purchase programme 3 in the week to March 26 vs 95 million euros week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 5.364 billion euros of assets in public sector purchase programme (QE) in the week to March 26 vs 5.449 billion euros week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 18.950 billion euros of Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) bonds in week to March 26 vs 21.050 billion euros week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 334 million euros of corporate bonds in week to March 26 vs 2.136 billion euros week earlier."

"ECB sold a net 107 million euros of assets in asset-backed securities purchase programme in the week to march 26 vs sales of 58 million euros week earlier."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair edged modestly lower after this report and was last seen losing 0.12% on a daily basis at 1.1778.