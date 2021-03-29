ECB: Bought net €23.99 billion of assets last week vs. €28.67 billion previously

The European Central Bank announced on Monday that it bought a net 23.995 billion euros of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, compared to 28.672 billion euros a week earlier, per Reuters.
Additional details
"ECB sold a net 546 million euros of assets in covered bond purchase programme 3 in the week to March 26 vs 95 million euros week earlier."
"ECB bought a net 5.364 billion euros of assets in public sector purchase programme (QE) in the week to March 26 vs 5.449 billion euros week earlier."
"ECB bought a net 18.950 billion euros of Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) bonds in week to March 26 vs 21.050 billion euros week earlier."
"ECB bought a net 334 million euros of corporate bonds in week to March 26 vs 2.136 billion euros week earlier."
"ECB sold a net 107 million euros of assets in asset-backed securities purchase programme in the week to march 26 vs sales of 58 million euros week earlier."
Market reaction
The EUR/USD pair edged modestly lower after this report and was last seen losing 0.12% on a daily basis at 1.1778.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD suffers from risk-off mood, European covid concerns
EUR/USD remains suppressed under 1.18, as the safe-haven dollar gains some ground in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation and despite the reopening of the Suez Canal. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD clings to gains above 1.38 amid the UK's reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38, off the highs but up on the day. The UK loosened some of its restrictions as the vaccination campaign yields results. The broader market mood is mixed.
Mainstream adoption bolstered as Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions
Visa confirms support for Ethereum based USD Coin transactions following increasing demand. Bitcoin starts to close the gap toward $60,000 after breaking out of a descending parallel channel.
S&P 500: Futures lower as fire sale hits media and bank stocks
Bank stocks struggle in Europe as rumours swirl of forced margin call liquidations on Friday. IPO Edge reported several investment banks with links to Archegos Capital Management were behind the sharp sell-offs in TMT stocks on Friday with ViacomCBS and Discovery shedding nearly 30%.
XAU/USD flirts with session lows, around $1725 region
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. A softer risk tone extended support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses. Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.