ECB: Bought net €19.303 billion of assets last week vs. €17.068 billion previously

The European Central Bank announced on Monday that is bought a net €19.303 billion of assets last week as part of its quantitative easing programme, compared to €17.068 billion a week earlier, per Reuters.

Additional details

"ECB bought a net 773 million euros of assets in covered bond purchase programme 3 in the week to March 12 vs 1.169 billion euros a week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 2.237 billion euros of corporate bonds in the week to March 12 vs 2.392 billion euros a week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 94 million euros of assets in asset-backed securities purchase programme in the week to March 12 vs sales of 54 million euros a week earlier."

"ECB bought a net 2.191 billion euros of assets in public sector purchase programme in the week to March 12 vs 1.663 billion euros a week earlier."

Market reaction

The EUR/USD pair showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen trading at 1.1925, losing 0.25% on a daily basis.