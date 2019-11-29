ECB Board nominee Schnabel: September stimulus can be justified by current inflation data

The European Central Bank's (ECB) September stimulus could be justified by current inflation data as well as the outlook for inflation over the medium-term, argued Isabel Schnabel, Germany’s nominee to the board of the ECB.
"Over the past 20 years, the ECB has been very successful in achieving its primary objective of price stability," Schnabel said. "The current situation is characterized by a global downturn, related to rising uncertainty in response to the trade conflict and the looming Brexit."
The EUR/USD pair, which slumped to a daily low of 1.0993 in the last hour, was last seen trading at 1.1000, down 0.07% on the day.
"The experience with low and even negative interest rates in the euro area appears to have been positive," Schnabel further added.
EUR/USD hits six-week low amid end-of-month flows
EUR/USD has hit new 6-week lows under 1.0990, the US Dollar gains strength amid end-of-month flows. Earlier, EZ inflation figures beat expectations.
GBP/USD battles 1.29 as Johnson skips debate, favorable polls
GBP/USD is trading around 1.29, off the highs reached after YouGov's MRP poll showed a landslide Tory victory. PM Johnson skipped a climate debate and was heavily criticized.
USD/JPY: holding on to gains after mixed Japanese data
Tokyo inflation picked up in November, although the core reading remained stable. Industrial Production in Japan plummeted in October, growth´s fears back. USD/JPY holding on to its bullish stance, lack of volume likely to keep it ranging.
Canadian GDP Preview: Slowdown unlikely to weigh on CAD, five scenarios
Economists expect Canada's third-quarter growth to slow to 1.2%. The critical figure feeds into the Bank of Canada's next decision. The Canadian dollar may react positively despite the deceleration.