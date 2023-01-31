The latest Bank Lending Survey conducted by the European Central Bank (ECB) showed on Tuesday, “rising rates are making a substantial dent on loan demand.”
Additional findings
Eurozone banks tightened credit standard substantially in Q4.
Tightening in corporate credit standards was the largest since the 2011 sovereign debt crisis.
Banks see continued tightening of credit standards in Q1 .
Loan demand to drop further in Q1 with "strong net decline" seen for loans to households.
