ECB and RBI amongst market movers for the day ahead - Rabobank

Rabobank analysts suggest that today we have German factory orders and for the markets a big question is that whether they will also show weakness and will offer another look at Eurozone GDP.

Key Quotes

“There is a rate decision in India, where another rate cut may be on the cards in the eyes of the market. Almost seems like a trend.”

“Indeed, we will see the ECB twist in the wind too as they try to explain how less than six months after they claimed all was going so well that a rate hike was ahead, others are now talking about cuts or cutting.”

“We also get a keynote speech from China’s Xi Jinping in Russia, which I am 100% sure will be 100% free of hyperbole and Fake News, comrades.”

“The BOJ’s Kuroda, who has been saying CPI will be at 2% for years now when it never is, also speaks from Tokyo.”

“The US also sees trade balance and unit labour costs data.”