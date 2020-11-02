ECB: A rate cut still looks unlikely – UOB

Lee Sue Ann, Economist at UOB Group, reviewed the latest ECB event and its prospects of extra easing in December.
Key Quotes
“Whilst further monetary policy easing by the ECB has been largely priced in by financial markets, Lagarde nonetheless surprised on the dovish side, on the strength and the scope of the signalled easing. She essentially not only pre-committed to easing in December (Governing Council is in unanimous agreement that more needs to be done at the next meeting); but also clarified that the ECB is looking at all instruments. This implies that all options remain on the table, including an expansion of pre-existing asset purchase programs, an expansion of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP), and even possible interest rate cuts.”
“We continue to believe the bar for further cuts in policy rates remain high. The ECB is likely to extend and increase the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) in December. At present, only EUR616.9 billion of the EUR1.35 trillion potential size of the PEPP is being utilized and spread across Eurozone members. Hence, the implementation period could stretch an extra six months beyond the current guidance that purchases will be made until at least June 2021 with reinvestment “at least” to the end of 2022”. We also expect the ECB to include further easing of the TLTROs or similar cheap liquidity providing operations.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
