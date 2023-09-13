ECB: A pause is the most likely scenario – UOB

Economist Lee Sue Ann at UOB Group gives her views on the upcoming interest rate decision by the ECB.
Key Takeaways
There was a lack of forward guidance back at its Jul meeting on what the ECB might do next, but it modified the language to signal a shift from an explicit tightening bias towards an outright neutral stance.
Just like the ECB, we hold an “open mind as to what the decisions will be in Sep and in subsequent meetings”; though for now, we are keeping to our view of a pause in the current tightening cycle.
