ECB: A move on rates remains highly unlikely – UOB

Economist at UOB Group Lee Sue Ann gives her opinion on the upcoming ECB event (Thursday).

Key Quotes

“We think the ECB has stepped up meaningfully so far. The onus is now on various European governments to step up fiscal efforts”.

“That said, the ECB could also get even more creative and expand the range of assets it purchases, by including, for example, equities, wholesale loans and banks’ bonds, if the need arises. However, we do not see a move in rates for some time.”