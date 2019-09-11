Analysts at TD Securities suggest that their base case sees a 20bps rate cut with tiering, €40bn/m of QE, and no rate hikes from ECB tomorrow until at least mid-2021.

Key Quotes

“We're more comfortable with the rates view than QE, as QE will likely be a contentious decision.”

“FX: Our dovish ECB call has us looking for downside risks to EURUSD. We think spot will be more sensitive to a large QE announcement than rate cuts as much of the expected Fed/ECB policy path differential already looks priced.”