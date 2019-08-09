Reuters reports the latest headlines from La Repubblica, as it cites that early Italian election may be called for October 23rd.
Last hour, Corriere della Sera reported that the Italian Deputy PM Salvini favors election on Oct 13th.
The EUR/USD pair keeps its range trade intact just shy of the 1.12 handle, having failed to sustain the bounce above the last. Focus shifts towards the German Trade Balance.
EUR/USD: Italian political uncertainty could cap gains
EUR/USD's upside could be capped around 1.1250 on Italian political uncertainty. Italy-German yield spreads could rise sharply in EUR-bearish manner. Early Italian elections may be called for October 23rd, La Repubblica reports.
GBP/USD: Modestly flat ahead of UK Q2 GDP
With the summer recess in the UK’s Parliament holding back the lawmakers from major drama, GBP/USD shows little reaction to US-China trade news while trading modestly flat below 1.2150 ahead of the London open.
USD/JPY trades with modest losses, just below 106.00 handle
Trade concerns, slowing global growth continues to benefit JPY’s safe-haven status. The USD bulls remained on the defensive in the wake of Trump’s criticism on Thursday. Bears are likely to wait for a sustained breakthrough mid-105.00s – multi-month lows.
Gold: Buyers have dried up, eyes on 23.6% Fibo
Gold prices have stalled and the market awaits another catalyst from the trade wars to see how far lower yields can which should send gold on another journey to the upside. However, in the absence of further escalation, on a break back below the 1480s.
US treasury yield curve flattest since December 2018
The US treasury yield curve, as represented by the spread between the 10-year and two-year bond yields, is currently the flattest since Dec 2018. The yield curve may invert on escalating US-CN trade tensions and dovish Fed expectations.