DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60

- US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure.
- US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.
The US dollar continues to gain on Wednesday, up by 0.17% at the time of writing as the bulls test the bearish commitments at the 91 figure. The index has travelled from a low of 90.63 to a high of 91.06 so far on the day.
The February 4 highs of 91.60 ahead of the November 23 high near 92.80 are in focus.
The dollar has been supported by a steep rise in US yields and in evidence that the US economy is gathering momentum in Q1.
However, the volatility in the US Treasury market seem to be subsiding which had given stocks a boost on Tuesday. However, the yield curve is still very steep and stocks are under pressure again as bond yields tick up.
The yield on the US 10-year note was 8bps higher at 1.47% at the time of writing, however below the highs of the day at 1.496%, albeit well below last week’s high near 1.61%.
The 3-month to 10-year curve is at 142 bp vs. last week’s high near 1.49 bp, while the 2- to 10-year curve is at 132 bp and is nearing last week’s high near 135 bp.
While there has been some stabilisation of the band market, the drama is by no means over.
Volatility could pick up again in the coming days, especially on a solid jobs report Friday (consensus is 188k), as the long end of the US curve would be presumed to sell off again before the Fed media embargo kicks in for the March 16-17 FOMC meeting.
Meanwhile, the US economy was looking as though it was gathering momentum in the first quarter according to the February ISM manufacturing PMI. This came in at 60.8 vs. 58.9 expected and 58.7 in January and was the highest since May 2004. The employment sub-index rose to 54.4 vs. 52.6 in January and was a positive clue for Friday’s jobs data.
However, in stark contrast, for data on the day, the fall in the ISM services index to 55.3 vs 58.7 took it to its lowest level since last May. In other data, February ADP jobs undershot expectations rising 117k vs a consensus of 200k. The data will bias expectations for Friday's NFP report downwards.
Meanwhile, President Biden’s stimulus package is looking increasingly likely to win the support of moderate Democrats, with the package expected to be around USD1.6/1.7trn.
DXY technical analysis
We have a mixed outlook on the daily chart with a strong rejection leaving a bearish wick while at the same time, bouncing from a significant 38.2% Fibonacci retracement support structure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.2050 after weak US ISM Services PMI
EUR/USD has bounced above 1.2050 after the ISM Services PMI missed estimates with 55.3 points. Earlier, ADP NFP also fell short of expectations with 117K jobs gained in February. US yields are off their highs. US stimulus talks are eyed.
GBP/USD struggling to extend gains, but near its daily highs
GBP/USD holds on to gains after UK Chancellor Sunak presented a new budget that includes an extension to the furlough scheme, tax holidays, and other measures to support the economy.
XAU/USD bounces at $1700 level, but negative bias remains intact
XAU/USD bounced at the $1700 level on Wednesday but continues to trend to the downside. Gold was unfazed by soft US data but will pay attention to Fed’s Powell on Thursday and NFP on Friday.
Crypto bull market warming up as Bitcoin heads for $58,000
The crypto market seems to be flipping bullish after Bitcoin made a real move above $50,000 on Wednesday during the European session. Bitcoin comfortably reclaims the ground above $50,000 amid the upswing toward the all-time high.
DXY continues to gain on Wednesday, eyes 91.60
US dollar firm and approaching Feb 4th highs from a significant technical support structure. US economy moderately gathering pace according to the Fed's Beige Book.